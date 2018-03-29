Prayer service to be held today for 16-year-old girl gunned down at her Maryland high school

iStock/Thinkstock(HOLLYWOOD, Md.) — A prayer service will be held Thursday afternoon for a 16-year-old girl who was gunned down at her Maryland high school.

Just before 8 a.m. on March 20, Jaelynn Willey was in a hallway at Great Mills High School when she was shot once in the head, allegedly by 17-year-old Austin Rollins, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old boy was also injured in the leg from the shooting.

Rollins was then confronted by a school resource officer and fatally shot himself in the head, according to the sheriff’s office.

Willey and Rollins “had a prior relationship, which recently ended,” the sheriff’s office said. “All indications suggest the shooting was not a random act of violence.”

Two days after the shooting, Willey’s mother tearfully announced her daughter would be taken off life support. Willey, the second-oldest of nine siblings, died hours later, surrounded by her family, the sheriff’s office said.

Thursday’s prayer service will be at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in Hollywood, Maryland.

The shooting took place four days prior to a nationwide March for Our Lives rally.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron called the shooting “our worst nightmare.”

“This is what we prepare for,” he said. “And this is what we pray we never have to do.”

