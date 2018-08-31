Pregnant survivor of New Mexico bus crash gave birth to twins hours later

KRQE(THOREAU, N.M.) — A pregnant survivor of the New Mexico bus crash that claimed eight lives gave birth to twins hours after the devastating accident, officials said.

The crash took place Thursday when a tire on a tractor trailer blew, causing it to veer into oncoming traffic. The tractor trailer hit a Greyhound bus head-on, according to New Mexico State Police.

Forty-nine passengers were on board the bus and most were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

Among those injured was a pregnant woman who delivered twins after the accident.

The mother was listed in stable condition Friday at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services while the twins were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of New Mexico Hospital, officials said.

Seventeen people — including the newborn twins — were still receiving medical attention across five hospitals as of Friday afternoon.

Dr. Kurt Nolte, New Mexico’s chief medical investigator, would not say whether any of the eight people killed were children.

Christopher Jones told ABC News he got to the accident site on Interstate 40 just after the crash.

“There was multiple fatalities that I could see,” Jones said, adding that he was “just trying to help other people that were critical and help them calm down.”

Jones, who said he used to be a volunteer firefighter and EMT, described the scene as “one of the hardest” he’s ever experienced: “It was a pretty rough site.”

