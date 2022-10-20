Princeton seeks help finding missing student

Princeton University

(PRINCETON, N.J.) — An undergraduate student at Princeton University has been reported missing, the school said.

“The Department of Public Safety is seeking information on the whereabouts of an undergraduate student, Misrach Ewunetie, who has been reported missing,” Princeton officials said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Ewunetie, 20, was last seen at about 3 a.m. on Friday, the school said.

She was last seen near Scully Hall on the school’s New Jersey campus, according to an alert sent to the Princeton community on Monday.

Ewunetie’s brother told ABC News that the family had tried to call her Friday, but calls weren’t going through, although her phone was receiving messages at the time.

The family became concerned when Ewunetie was a no-show for an interview regarding her U.S. citizenship application, her brother said, which was to take place on Saturday about 45 minutes away from campus.

Calls to her phone went straight to voicemail and text messages were no longer being delivered by Sunday, her brother said, and the family became increasingly concerned.

Her older brother checked her Apple sharing location and saw the phone’s last ping was 3:30 a.m. Sunday near an off-campus housing complex, about a 30-minute walk from her dorm, according to her brother. The last time her phone was pinged to a cell tower was 6 a.m. Sunday morning, her brother said.

“Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000,” the school said.

“She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and light brown complexion,” the university said.

ABC News’ Alexandra Faul and Nick Cirone contributed to this report.

