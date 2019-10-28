Public transit bus in Pittsburgh falls into sinkhole

pick-uppath/iStock(PITTSBURGH) — A public transit bus in Pittsburgh found itself at the bottom of a sinkhole on Monday morning.

The bus was stopped at a red light when the back of the bus suddenly fell into the sinkhole, officials with the Port Authority of Allegheny County said on Twitter.

“For those curious, the heaviest part of the bus is the back because that’s where the engine is located,” officials tweeted.

A tow truck was brought in to remove the bus from the sinkhole. Other buses were diverted away from the area where the sinkhole was uncovered.

There was one passenger on board who was treated for what officials described as a minor injury.

