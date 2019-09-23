Puerto Rico schools closing ahead of Tropical Storm Karen

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Schools in Puerto Rico will be closed Tuesday as residents gear up for impacts from Tropical Storm Karen, the governor said.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Karen could bring heavy rain and possibly flash flooding. Some areas could see up to 6 inches of rain.

Winds are not considered a major danger and the storm isn’t forecast to strengthen to a hurricane.

Karen, which already hit Barataria, Trinidad and Tobago, will move near or over Puerto Rico on Tuesday afternoon.

After slamming Puerto Rico, most models show Karen slowing down and some models forecast the storm moving west towards the Bahamas. But other models show Karen moving east, away from the U.S. and the Bahamas — it’s too soon to tell where it’ll go.

In Puerto Rico, where residents are still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Maria two years ago, Gov. Wanda Vazquez tweeted Sunday that government agencies are communicating and preparing ahead of the storm.

“I urge citizens to be calm but vigilant and update their family’s plan,” Vazquez said.

Tropical Storm Jerry is also churning in the Atlantic and isn’t forecast to strengthen to a hurricane. It should move just north of Bermuda, where a tropical storm watch has been issued.

The biggest threat for Bermuda will be some gusty winds of up to 50 to 60 mph and up to 3 inches of rain.

