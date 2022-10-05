Purdue University investigates dorm homicide, official says

kali9/Getty Images

(WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.) — A Purdue University student was found dead inside a residence hall in West Lafayette, Indiana, before dawn on Wednesday, according to a university spokesperson.

The school’s police force is investigating the death as a homicide, the spokesperson said.

“A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community,” the spokesperson added. “An investigation is underway and ongoing.”

The suspect, who was the victim’s roommate, called 911 at 12:44 a.m. local time, according to the spokesperson.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.