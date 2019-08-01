Push for tiny houses help solve homelessness in Detroit

TexasPixelPro/iStock(DETROIT) — One Detroit non-profit is tackling homelessness in an innovative way. Cass Community Social Services has built 13 tiny homes since 2016, with 12 more on the way to combat homelessness and generational poverty. But, unlike some other cities, these tiny homes are designed to be permanent.

Robert Prince used to be homeless but now hums happily as he waters his tiny home’s front porch plants.

“I can bring my kids and grandkids and spend the weekend with them,” he said. “I’m so happy that I can call something mine.”

