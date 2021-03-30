‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Jennifer Shah charged with running telemarketing fraud scheme

Chad Kirkland/BravoBy MARK OSBORNE, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennifer Shah has been arrested and charged with running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Stuart Smith, Shah’s assistant, has also been charged in the alleged scheme.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

The pair was arrested Tuesday and will appear in court this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

