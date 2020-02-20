Recovery mission underway for couple who vanished at vacation cottage

Marin County Sheriff’s Office(MARIN COUNTY, Calif.) — Nearly a week into the search for a married couple in their 70s who vanished at their vacation cottage, Northern California authorities have said those efforts now are a “recovery mission.”

“We’ve worked tirelessly combing through all leads and areas surrounding the cottage they were vacationing at, and are now calling this a recovery mission,” the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, have been missing since noon on Friday, Feb. 14, authorities said.

They were last seen at a rental home in Inverness/Seahaven. They were supposed to check out Saturday morning, but all of their belongings, including their wallets, phones and a car, were left at at the cottage, authorities said.

Searchers have scoured the area for days, by land, boat and air.

If Kiparsky and Irwin were responsive or reachable by foot, “we believe that our extensive search efforts” would have found them, officials said Thursday. “We have been in close contact with family and will continue to search for Carol and Ian.”

Authorities will deploy airplanes, helicopters, boats, jet skis, drones, ground searchers and K-9 teams in the recovery effort, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials added, “Our thoughts are with the Kiparsky and Irwin family during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marin County Sheriff’s Office at 415-479-2311.

