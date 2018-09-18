Remnants of Florence set to soak Northeast

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Numerous flash flood watches have been issued across the Northeast on Tuesday as the remnants of Hurricane Florence make their way into the region.

Flood watches stretch from Virginia all the way to Massachusetts on Tuesday morning, including Washington, D.C.; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Albany, New York; Hartford, Connecticut; and Boston.

Remnants of Florence will continue to move through Pennsylvania and into southern New York and northern New Jsersy with heavy rain to the north in the Hudson Valley and parts of New England on Tuesday morning.

A cold front will begin to push remnants of Florence toward the coast by Tuesday afternoon with heavy rain expected along the I-95 corridor from Philadelphia to New York City and Boston. Some flash flooding is possible.

The cold front pushes all the heavy rain off the coast and the Northeast begins to dry out by Tuesday night.

Additional rainfall will be the heaviest in New Jersey and parts of New England, where there could be an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.