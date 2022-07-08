Reward offered for information on couple slain on walk in New Hampshire

Concord New Hampshire Police Department

(CONCORD, N.H.) — New Hampshire officials are offering $50,000 in reward money to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the killing of a married couple.

Stephen and Djeswende Reid were last seen leaving their home in Concord’s Alton Woods apartment complex on April 18. The couple went on a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails off of Portsmouth Street in Concord, New Hampshire.

Their friends and family did not see or hear from them after that, according to the attorney general’s office. Their bodies were found in a wooded area near the Marsh Loop Trail on April 21, according to the attorney general’s office.

Autopsies revealed they both died due to multiple gunshot wounds and the medical examiner ruled their deaths as homicides, according to the attorney general’s office.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said two anonymous donors pledged $20,000 and $15,000 for information that comes in the next 60 days. Other anonymous donors pledged $6,000, according to the attorney general’s office.

The Concord Police Patrolmen’s Association, Supervisors Association and Retired New Hampshire State Police Troopers Association all contributed to the amount as well, according to the attorney general’s office.

Investigators are looking for a person of interest seen in the vicinity of the shooting in April. The individual is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5’10” tall, medium build, with short brown hair and clean-shaven, according to the attorney general’s office.

He was seen wearing a dark blue jacked, khaki-colored pants and was carrying a black backpack, according to the attorney general’s office. Investigators are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts or his identity to come forward.

