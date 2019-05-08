Rhode Island school district to serve students who owe lunch money cold sandwiches instead of hot meal

DebbiSmirnoff/iStock(WARWICK, R.I.) — A Rhode Island school district will begin serving students who owe lunch money cold sandwiches rather than a hot meal.

Warwick Public Schools announced on Facebook over the weekend that if money is owed on a paid, free or reduced lunch account, the student will be given a “sun butter and jelly sandwich” every day until the balance is paid in full or a payment plan is set up through the food service office.

The policy is effective starting Monday. The Facebook post received hundreds of comments from angry parents criticizing the new policy.

The school district offers the option for families to apply to receive free and reduced lunches, according to its website.

Warwick Public Schools did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

