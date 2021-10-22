Robert Durst charged with murder of former wife

Myung J. Chun-Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Robert Durst has been charged in Westchester County with the murder of his former wife, Kathie, who disappeared in 1982, according to the district attorney’s office.

A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday of this week.

“The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office can confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro Town Court on Oct. 19, 2021. We have no further comment at this time,” a statement from a spokeswoman for Westchester DA Mimi Rocah said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

