Roommate, her boyfriend charged in death of missing Atlanta student Alexis Crawford

Atlanta Police Department(ATLANTA) — Authorities on Saturday charged two people with malice murder in the death of an Atlanta college student who was missing for more than a week before her body was found, police said.

Barron Brantley, 21, and Jordyn Jones, also 21, were taken into custody and transported to Fulton County jail, according to Atlanta police. Their charges came a day after police found the body of Alexis Crawford in a park in DeKalb County, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said at a press conference Friday.

Crawford died by asphyxiation, according to police.

Jones was Crawford’s roommate and led police to her body, Shields said. Brantley is Jones’ boyfriend.

Jones initially told police that she had last seen Crawford, a 21-year-old senior at Clark Atlanta University, on Oct. 30 at her off-campus apartment, according to a police report.

“Jordyn had been Alexis’ friend and her roommate. … The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible and has been absolutely heartbreaking,” Shields said.

Shields said a motive had not yet been clearly established. However, she noted that Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 in regard to Jones’ boyfriend, alleging unwanted kissing and touching by him.

Crawford was reported missing on Nov. 1 by her family after she didn’t show up for class or work, police said.

Crawford’s mother, Tammy Crawford, said she “seemed to be in good spirits and was laughing” during a FaceTime conversation with her and Alexis’ sister around 3:30 p.m. on the last day she was seen, according to a police report.

“I just want you to come home and be safe,” her younger sister, Alexandria Crawford, told reporters Monday. “I hope God is walking with you and please prevent any evil that comes her way — and we’re here for you.”

It is unclear if either suspect has legal representation.

