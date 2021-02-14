Rutgers University Black History Month events targeted by 'racist and bigoted Zoom-bombings': Chancellor

SDI Productions/iStockBY: BILL HUTCHINSON AND JOSH MARGOLIN, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Rutgers University officials have launched an investigation into a string of recent “racist and bigoted Zoom-bombings” that have marred student online events with most of the attacks targeting Black History Month programs, according to the school’s chancellor.

Chancellor Christopher Molloy wrote in a statement sent to students and staff that the most recent “Zoom bombings” have occurred during online events hosted by the university’s Paul Robeson Culture Center and the Center for Social Justice Education & LGBTQ Communities.

“I am deeply disturbed and saddened to learn of racist and bigoted Zoom-bombings that have been occurring in the past several days during non-academic student events,” Molloy said in his statement, adding that the Rutgers’s University Police Department, the school’s Office of Information Technology and the Division of Student Affairs are investigating the attacks in an attempt to identify the culprit or culprits.

