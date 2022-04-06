Sacramento police believe at least 5 people opened fire in deadly mass shooting

Li Jianguo/Xinhua via Getty Images

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) — Police say at least five men were involved in last weekend’s mass shooting that left six people dead and a dozen injured.

Investigators said Wednesday that number could grow as they piece together clues.

The police said in a statement that it “is increasingly clear that gang violence is at the center of this tragedy.”

“While we cannot at this time elaborate on the precise gang affiliation of individuals involved, gangs and gang violence are inseparable from the events that drove these shootings,” the police said in a statement.

A fight broke out before gunfire went off in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning, police said.

The victims were identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Monday as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; and Devazia Turner, 29.

Two suspects, Smiley Martin, 27, and his brother, Dandrae Martin, 26, have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Smiley Martin was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. while the younger Martin was charged with assault and possession of an illegal firearm, police said. Smiley Martin has a long criminal history and was just released from prison in January.

A third person, Daviyonne Dawson, 31, was arrested for possession of a firearm following the incident, but he is not believed to be directly related to the shooting.

The Sacramento police said it has received nearly 200 videos, photographs and other pieces of evidence from the public.

“The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members. It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said in a statement.

