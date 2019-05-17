School staffer disarms gunman outside Oregon high school
(PORTLAND) — Oregon police say a suspect with a gun was disarmed by a school staffer Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun near Parkrose High School in Northeast Portland.
In a tweet, the Portland Police Department said, “We ask for patience at Parkrose High School. … No injuries found at this time.”
Authorities cleared the school and said there were no indications of ongoing danger to the area.
Students were being bused from the school to a nearby rendezvous point where they could be picked up by their parents.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.