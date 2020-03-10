School with numerous violations permanently closes after 5-year-old dies under their care

ABC News/KTRK(HOUSTON) — A daycare that had numerous violations has made the decision to permanently close their doors just days after a 5-year-old child mysteriously died while under their care.

The George Bryan Christian School, which also goes by the name Kleinbrook Community Preschool, contacted authorities on March 4 to report a medical emergency involving a 5-year-old girl at the North Houston establishment, according to ABC News’ Houston station KTRK-TV.

Neither the school nor the medical examiner has confirmed exactly what happened to the young girl but she was flown to a local area hospital due to the emergency where she later died, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Immediately after the incident, the officials at the school announced that it would be closed for the next two days due to death of the 5-year-old girl. However, parents received a letter on Friday informing them that the daycare center was actually closing its doors for good.

“Although we are confident and absolute in our efforts as a team to continue to care for children, we have decided it is best that we take a temporary step back to mentally and physically recalibrate,” read the letter that was obtained by KTRK.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services also confirmed that it was the school’s decision to close and that the school has committed numerous violations since it opened in August 2016 with 13 of the violations against them weighted as “high,” 40 classified as “medium” and three deemed as “low.”

The most recent violation against the school and daycare was allegedly in December when it was discovered that a caregiver who worked there had not gone through the proper background checks. Another incident in November details a report where children were left alone in the infant room while a new employee released a child. Records, however, show that the facility was in compliance at a follow-up inspection in that incident.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed to KTRK that they are investigating the incident at the facility last week.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time, and according to the Harris County Sheriff’s office, no foul play is suspected but homicide detectives are still investigating.

