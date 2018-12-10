Search for missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth intensifies

Woodland Park Police Department(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The search for a young Colorado mother who vanished on Thanksgiving Day is intensifying with local police enlisting help from law enforcement nationwide and worried loved ones asking for prayers that she be found safely.

Kelsey Berreth, 29, a pilot and the mother of a 1-year-old girl, was last seen at a Safeway supermarket on Thanksgiving near her home in Woodland Park, police said.

After she disappeared, Berreth’s cell phone pinged in Gooding, Idaho, more than 700 miles from where she vanished, Cmdr. Chris Adams of the Woodland Park Police Department told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” on Sunday.

“It makes us wonder what she’s doing up there, or what the phone is, potentially, because she may not be there,” Adams said. Berreth’s worried loved ones described her as a “responsible” and “grounded” woman, who wouldn’t just leave her child without some sort of explanation.

“I just want her to come home,” her brother-in-law, Brendan Kindle, told ABC News. “I find myself calling her quite often and her phone just goes to voicemail.”

Police searched Berreth’s house for clues and found her suitcases, makeup, and vehicles all untouched.

“After arriving at Kelsey’s house … and combing through things, we know 1 thing [is] certain, Kelsey did not pack to go anywhere,” her brother, Clint Berreth, wrote on Facebook.

The FBI is now assisting in the investigation.

Berreth is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, 110 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweater, and blue pants.

“We are determined to bring Kelsey Berreth home! We will NOT STOP LOOKING!” Berreth’s family said in a post on a Facebook page created to keep people updated on the search.

