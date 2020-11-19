Search on for ‘dangerous’ person of interest after remains of three people found

Colorado Bureau of InvestigationBy JULIA JACOBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Investigators from several law enforcement agencies in Colorado are searching for a “dangerous” person of interest after finding the remains of three people on two properties near each other.

The first set of remains were found after a search warrant was executed on one property in the town of Los Sauces in the San Luis Valley on Nov. 10, Conejos County Sheriff Garth Crowther told reporters during a virtual media conference Wednesday. The investigation then led to another property nearby, where more remains were found, said Monte Vista Police Chief George Dingfelder.

Once the investigation became more extensive, a task force of five separate agencies, including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, was then created on Nov. 13, Dingfelder said.

Colorado authorities are searching for 26-year-old Adre Jordan Baroz, who has an active arrest warrant for homicide and goes by the nickname “Psycho,” Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson told reporters. Baroz should be considered armed and dangerous, Anderson said.

When asked by reporters how Baroz is linked to the investigation, Anderson said those details can not be released at this time.

Forensic anthropologists have confirmed that the remains belong to three different individuals, Dingfelder said.

It is too early to associate the remains with any missing persons reports, Dingfelder said. Due to the condition of the remains, it could take several weeks or months to positively identify them, he added.

The owners are not living on the property where the remains were discovered, the CBI said.

Investigators are continuing to thoroughly search the properties, Crowther said.

