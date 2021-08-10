Serenade Foods recalls frozen chicken products due to possible salmonella contamination

iStock/grandriver

(NEW YORK) — Serenade Foods is recalling approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with salmonella enteritidis.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on Monday. The recall includes three brand name chicken products, including Dutch Farms, Milford Valley and Kirkwood, an Aldi brand.

Serenade Foods is recalling chicken products that may be contaminated, Aug. 10, 2021.

Specific information on the impacted products can be found below:

Dutch Farms chicken with broccoli and cheese: 5-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages with LOT CODE BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023

Milford Valley chicken with broccoli and cheese: 5-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages with LOT CODE BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023

Milford Valley chicken cordon bleu: 10-ounce box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages with LOT CODE CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

Kirkwood raw stuffed chicken, broccoli and cheese: 5-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages with LOT CODE BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

Kirkwood raw stuffed chicken cordon bleu: 5-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages with LOT CODE CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.