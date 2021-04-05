Series of earthquakes rattle Los Angeles area

Petrovich9/iStockBy Jon Haworth, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — A series of earthquakes have rattled the Los Angeles area early Monday morning with the biggest being a 4.0-magnitude earthquake centered just east of the Los Angeles International Airport.

According to KABC-TV, the first temblor was recorded around 4:15 a.m. about 1 mile east-northeast of Lennox, California.

This was followed by a 2.5-magnitude aftershock that was recorded only minutes later near where the initial quake struck.

The third earthquake registered as a 4.0-magnitude quake, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), and was centered about a mile east-northeast of Lennox, which shook the area about 30 minutes later at approximately 4:44 a.m.

There are no current reports of any damage or injuries.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.