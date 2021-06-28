Seven-year-old girl suffers apparent shark bite in North Carolina: Officials

red_moon_rise/iStock

(OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C.) — A 7-year-old girl suffered an apparent shark bite in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, on Sunday, the mayor said.

The girl was bit on her leg at about 11 a.m. and responders reported her injury to be a shark-like bite according to the size and pattern, Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith told ABC News.

She was taken to a hospital where she was treated with stitches and then released, Smith said. The mayor described her wound as “more of a graze” than a “severe bite.”

It’s been several years since the last reported shark bite in Ocean Isle Beach, Smith said.

No other shark sightings were reported Sunday, Smith said, and beaches will remain open this week.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.