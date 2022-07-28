Seventy-six-million-year-old dinosaur heads to auction

RapidEye/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A skeleton of one of history’s most ferocious predators is headed to auction in July.

Sotheby’s announced that a fossilized Gorgosaurus, a relative of T. Rex, is set to be the highlight of the Natural History auction in New York later this month.

The specimen is expected to fetch anywhere from $5 million to $8 million in the auction house’s presale estimates. It is the first skeleton of its kind to go to private auction.

According to the Natural History Museum, Gorgosaurus, which means “fierce lizard,” was found in Canada and Western parts of the United States.

Although smaller in size compared to his T. Rex relatives, the Gorgosaurus was faster and had a stronger bite force, according to scientists.

The fossil for sale is 76 million-years-old and is nearly 10 feet tall and 22 feet long.

