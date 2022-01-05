Several HBCUs receive bomb threats on same day

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — At least seven historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to school officials. The threats forced campuses to lockdown or evacuate and local law enforcement was alerted.

All of the schools have since sent out all-clear alerts to their students, staff and community.

NSU Police Dept. completed investigation of a bomb threat received Tuesday evening and issued an “All Clear.” Students have been secured in a hotel and dorms remain closed until 8 AM Wednesday. NSU Police and authorities secured campus. For emergencies, call NSU at 757-823-9000. pic.twitter.com/Przq4fOzA0

— Norfolk State University (@Norfolkstate) January 5, 2022

No bombs were found on the campuses of Florida Memorial University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University, The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University, Norfolk State University and Xavier University of Louisiana.

All clear. Howard’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) and MPD responded to a potential bomb threat on campus this afternoon. The perimeter was secured and searched. No active devices were found and the area has been cleared.

— Howard University (@HowardU) January 4, 2022

Students were transported to hotels but on-campus classes had not yet resumed for several of the schools following the holiday break. Several said they will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate the threats.

“Florida Memorial University takes matters of this nature seriously,” the university said in a statement to ABC News. “The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors is the university’s main priority. Campus security will continue to work with all involved agencies as the investigation remains ongoing.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.