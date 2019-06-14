Severe storms, heavy rain expected over the weekend

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A storm system and cold front moved through the Northeast on Thursday, producing flash flooding and severe storms from Virginia to Massachusetts, including a tornado in southern New Jersey.

A new system out of the Rockies and into the Plains and Midwest is forecast to deliver severe storms and heavy rain throughout the weekend.

Storms on Friday will stretch from eastern Colorado to northern Texas, with damaging wind, hail and potential tornadoes the biggest threats.

The storms will move farther east on Saturday.

By Sunday, the storm system will stretch all the way from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania, with heavy rain likely in the Ohio Valley and severe storms in the southern Plains.

More than 4 inches of rain could fall locally in some regions over the weekend.

