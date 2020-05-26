Severe weather expected in the Midwest, heatwave continues in West

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Two storm systems, one in the Plains and the other in Florida, brought copious amounts of rain and severe storms on Monday.

Just south of Port St. Lucie, 10.65 inches of rain fell in just one day and produced major flooding on streets and roads causing some to have to abandon their vehicles.

In Hollywood, Florida, 4 to 5 inches of rain fell just on Monday and 8.5 inches of rain has fallen since Saturday. The ground is saturated which caused additional street flooding there Monday.

Additionally, 80 damaging storms were reported from Wisconsin to Texas with five reported tornadoes, though the damage was reportedly caused by the storms.

On Tuesday, the storm system in the Midwest will not move much but more rain and severe storms are expected for millions.

The biggest threat Tuesday will be in Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota, where damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes are expected.

On Tuesday morning, six states from Nebraska to Texas are still under Flash Flood Watch for heavy rain that could cause additional flooding.

Meanwhile, the Florida storm will slowly move into the Carolinas with the heaviest rain coming in the next 36 hours.

Close to 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is possible from Florida to the Carolinas, and an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected from the Midwest south to the Gulf Coast.

But while the East is dealing with flooding and severe storms, the West is sweltering in another heat wave.

Excessive Heat Warnings and a Heat Advisory have been posted from northern California down to Arizona including the San Francisco Bay area, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Temperatures on Tuesday will reach near 100 degrees in northern California with some record highs possible there.

For Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the worst of the heat moves into the Southwest deserts, where some areas could see highs above 110 degrees.

