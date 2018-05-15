Severe weather outbreak expected in the Northeast

ABC News (NEW YORK) — A frontal boundary will move into the Northeast on Tuesday bringing a chance of severe storms from Massachusetts to Virginia.

The biggest threat will be damaging winds of more than 60 mph, large hail and even a chance for tornadoes. The biggest threat for these conditions will be from Scranton, Pennsylvania, into Binghamton, New York, and through Hudson Valley into Hartford and Springfield, Massachusetts.

Flash flooding is also possible, with flood watches posted for the Northeast.

Watching the tropics

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development. At this time the chance is very low for this system to become a tropical cyclone.

This morning, the system is located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and is slowly drifting north toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The low pressure will continue to bring heavy rain to the Southeast over the next several days as the moisture from the system combines with a frontal boundary to the north.

Very heavy rain is expected from Florida into the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic states over the next several days. Some areas could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain. Localized flooding and even flash flooding is possible through the week.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.