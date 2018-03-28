Sheriff’s deputy under investigation after fatally shooting unarmed man with his pants down

iStock/Thinkstock(HARRIS COUNTY, Texas) — A Texas sheriff’s deputy is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed black man last Thursday.

Part of the encounter between Harris County Deputy Cameron Brewer and Danny Ray Thomas, 34, was captured on dashcam video, which was released Monday.

Brewer was in his car when noticed Thomas in a physical altercation with another man, according to a press release from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The video shows Brewer get out of his vehicle and give Thomas, who has his pants around his ankles, orders to get on the ground, with which he does not comply.

As Thomas advanced toward Brewer, Brewer fired one shot from his weapon, killing Thomas, the press release states. Brewer had a Taser with him at the time of the fatal shooting, according to the release.

The dashcam video does not show the moment the shooting happened.

According to the press release, Brewer had been issued a body-camera “less than two hours” before the shooting happened.

“The camera’s battery was charging in the deputy’s vehicle and the camera was not in use,” the release states.

The sheriff’s office also said it will review its policies and training on the use of non-lethal and lethal force.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described Thomas as “foaming at the mouth” right before the deputy shot him, according to ABC Houston station KTRK.

“We hold the public’s trust as sacred, and we know that this trust must be earned every single day,” Gonzalez said in the press release. “I will personally see to it that our investigation is conducted fairly, thoroughly, and expeditiously.”

Brewer is currently on administrative duty pending an internal investigation, according to the press release. An independent criminal investigation is being conducted by the Houston Police Department.

Thomas’ sister demanded answers in an interview with KTRK.

“We’ve been through everything. He had my back through everything and he promised me he wouldn’t leave me,” Thomas’ sister said, according to KTRK. “He didn’t leave me, somebody took him from me.”

Brewer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.