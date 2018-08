iStock/Thinkstock(CLEARWATER, Fla.) — The Florida man who invoked the “stand your ground” self-defense law after shooting a black man over a parking dispute was charged Monday with manslaughter, officials said.

Michael Drejka Monday morning was arrested in the fatal shooting of Markeis McGlockton and bond was set at $100,000.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

