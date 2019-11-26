Shooting at California mall leaves at least 2 injured

iStock(BAKERSFIELD, Calif.) — At least two people were reportedly injured in a shooting at a California mall on Monday evening.

Gunfire erupted during a fight between two groups of people inside the Valley Plaza Mall in the city of Bakersfield around 6 p.m. local time. A 20-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot, according to Fresno ABC station KFSN-TV.

The gunman apparently fled the scene before police arrived and is still at large, KFSN-TV reported.

ABC News has reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department, which did not immediately respond.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital, according to KFSN-TV. Their conditions were unknown.

