Shooting outside Oklahoma Walmart leaves 3 dead including suspect

Google Maps Street View(DUNCAN, Oklahoma) — Three people are dead, including the suspect, from a shooting outside an Oklahoma Walmart Monday morning, state police said.

The incident unfolded in Duncan, about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Walmart confirmed that the shooting, described as an isolated incident, occurred in the parking lot.

No employees were injured, the company said.

“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to Law Enforcement and assisting however possible,” Walmart said in a statement:

Just last week, a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, reopened months after a mass shooting there. The El Paso store was temporarily closed following the Aug. 3 shooting where 22 people were killed.

