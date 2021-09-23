Shooting reported at Kroger grocery store near Memphis: Police

jetcityimage/iStock

(TENNESSEE) — Police are responding to a shooting at a Kroger grocery store near Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis police said its officers are helping secure the scene in Collierville, about 30 miles from Memphis.

Memphis Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Kroger located at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville, TN to support Collierville PD. MPD is assisting with securing the perimeter and scene.

