Shooting reported 'just outside' California high school, 1 hurt: Police

(SANTA ROSA, Calif.) — A shooting was reported near Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, Calif., Tuesday morning, leaving one person injured, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police described the incident as an “isolated shooting just outside” of the school.

“There is one known victim already receiving medical treatment,” said police.

Police said they were launching a search for “the lone shooter.” Police later said a possible suspect was detained.

Ridgway High School, Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College were placed on lockdown, said police.

Santa Rosa is about 60 miles north of San Francisco.



This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

