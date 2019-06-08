Single ticket in California claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot

iStock/homeworks255(SAN DIEGO) — Somebody in California just added half a billion dollars to their bank account.

A single ticket, sold in San Diego, claimed Friday night’s $530 million Mega Millions jackpot. That comes with a cash option payout of $345.2 million, according to contest officials.

The numbers were 17-19-27-40-68 with a Mega Ball of 2.

The winning ticket was sold at Sorrento Deli Mart, located a short walk from the famous Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Even if you didn’t win the big prize, there were three tickets — in California, Arizona and Washington — that matched all five white balls to claim $1 million each.

There was no winner of the $444 million jackpot up for grabs in the last drawing, so the Friday prize rose to an estimated $530 million — the seventh-largest in the game’s history.

It is the 15th-largest jackpot overall in U.S. lottery history.

The $530 million prize is the largest claimed in the game since October 2018, when someone in South Carolina anonymously claimed a record $1.5 billion jackpot.

Winners must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to take home the big prize.

The next drawing will be June 11 at 11 p.m. for the game’s starting $40 million prize.

For the lowest prize of $2, players must match the Mega Ball number.

