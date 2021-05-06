Sister of Colorado woman allegedly killed by husband: ‘I pray for him’

Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

(NEW YORK) — A Colorado husband charged in the murder of his missing wife is due to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Suzanne Morphew’s husband, 53-year-old Barry Morphew, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said.

In the wake of his arrest, Suzanne Morphew’s older sister, Melinda Moorman, told ABC News, “I forgave my brother-in-law early on.”

“Bitterness destroys people,” she said. “I pray for him and have sadness for him.”

Suzanne Morphew, the mother of two daughters, vanished on May 10, 2020, which was Mother’s Day, the sheriff’s office said. The 49-year-old had reportedly gone for a bike ride and never went home, the sheriff’s office said.

After her disappearance, Barry Morphew went in front of cameras to plead for information and her safe return.

“I will do whatever it takes to get you back,” he said in the video.

Suzanne Morphew’s body has not been found, prosecutors said.

No other arrests are expected, said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze.

