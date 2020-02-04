Sisters dead in 'targeted, isolated' shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce dorm

vmargineanu/iStock(COMMERCE, Texas) — Two women who died in a shooting at a Texas A&M University-Commerce dorm on Monday were sisters, authorities said.

School officials said Tuesday that the “shooting appears to be a targeted, isolated event,” though the officials did not provide any details of the incident or whether a suspect remains at large.

The shooting was reported at 10:17 a.m. local time at the Pride Rock residence hall, which houses freshmen, according to the school’s website.

One victim, 19-year-old Deja Matts, was a Texas A&M-Commerce freshman from Garland, Texas, and was pursuing a degree in public health, officials with the university police department said Tuesday.

The second victim was her sister, 20-year-old Abbaney Matts.

The elder Matts was not enrolled at A&M-Commerce, officials said.

Abbaney Matts’ 2-year-old son was injured in the incident, university police officials said. He has since been treated and released to the care of family members, they said.

University officials said the investigation remains active.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in the community who has been impacted by this tragedy,” Mark Rudin, president of Texas A&M University-Commerce, said Monday.

Texas A&M’s campus in Commerce, Texas, is over 200 miles north of Texas A&M’s main campus in College Station.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.