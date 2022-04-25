Six killed, including firefighter and three kids, in residential fires in two cities

WABC/ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Deadly fires broke out in Philadelphia and New York City on Sunday taking the lives of six people in total.

The first blaze was in Philadelphia, on both floors of a two-story row house. It was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday, and crews were at the scene in two minutes, the fire department said.

Four people, including three children, were killed, while one resident escaped and survived, the fire department said.

There’s no evidence of working smoke alarms, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said at a news conference.

Thiel, appearing frustrated, said this blaze brings the city’s total number of fire fatalities for the year to 21.

“I have personally in the past six years witnessed more than 100 people zipped in body bags in this city from fatal fires. And yes, I’m tired,” he said. “It’s too much.”

Hours later, on Sunday afternoon in New York City, firefighter Timothy Klein was fighting a three-alarm fire at a home in Brooklyn when a ceiling collapsed, trapping and killing him, the FDNY said.

One other person was also found dead inside, the FDNY said.

Klein, 31, was a six-year veteran, the FDNY said.

Klein “died risking his life to save others,” Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said. “His family has a rich history of service in the FDNY, and he bravely followed in their footsteps. The hearts of the entire Department are with the Klein family and with the members of Engine Company 257 and Ladder Company 170.”

