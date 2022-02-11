Six stabbed in ‘violent scene’ at Philadelphia home, one in critical condition

WPVI-TV/ABC News

(PHILADELPHIA) — Six people were stabbed in a Philadelphia home early Friday in what police are calling a “very violent scene.”

Police received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a stabbing and responding officers found six victims between the ages of 26 and 46, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

Five of the six victims are in stable condition, Small said. The sixth, the 46-year-old woman, suffered a deep laceration to her neck and head and is in critical condition and undergoing surgery, he said.

Small said there were two bloody knives and one of the knives “is actually broken, which goes to show how violently these individuals were being stabbed.”

The “very violent scene” was “all on the second floor in the three bedrooms of this private residence,” Small said. “There’s blood on the floor, there’s blood on the walls, on the doors. The door to the master bedroom is completely knocked off its hinges.”

Police found the suspect “covered with blood” on a street and “he immediately surrendered,” Small said.

So far there is no motive, Small said.

The suspect was positively identified by some of the family members, including some of the victims, and was taken to a hospital to be treated for cuts to his hands, Small said.

