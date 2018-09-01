Slain pregnant mom, 2 young daughters to be mourned at funeral

Town of Frederick, Colorado(FREDERICK, Colo.) — Shanann Watts and her two young daughters, Celeste and Bella — allegedly killed by Watts’ husband, who was also the girls’ father — will be mourned at their funeral Saturday.

The case began Aug. 13 when Shanann Watts; Celeste, 3; and Bella, 4, were reported missing by a friend in their town of Frederick, Colorado.

Chris Watts — who at first spoke to reporters, saying his pregnant wife disappeared without a trace — was arrested two days later.

“She was an amazing person,” friend Amanda Thayer told ABC News of Shanann Watts. “She uplifted everyone around her. She listened to your thoughts, your concerns, your life — and never judged you. She gave you great advice.”

“She pushed people to be successful,” added Amanda Thayer’s husband, Nick Thayer. “She just loved helping people succeed. People were drawn to her.”

Their funeral will be held Saturday afternoon in North Carolina, where Shanann Watts’ family lives.

Shanann Watts, 34, was found in a shallow grave near an oil tank, according to court documents filed in Weld County and obtained by ABC News. The property where she was found is where Chris Watts worked, according to ABC Denver affiliate KMGH-TV.

The girls’ bodies were found inside mostly full oil and gas tanks, according to court documents.

Chris Watts told authorities he had told his wife he wanted a separation, then walked downstairs and returned to his bedroom to speak with Shanann again, according to the affidavit. He said he saw Bella sprawled out on her bed and Shanann “actively strangling” Celeste, according to the affidavit.

Watts said he went into a rage and strangled his wife to death, according to the affidavit.

Chris Watts faces three murder charges, two counts of murdering a child under age 12, three counts of unlawful tampering with a body, and one charge of unlawful termination of a pregnancy. He has not yet been arraigned.

