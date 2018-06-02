Small plane carrying four people crashes near New York's Long Island

andrew_t/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A small plane with four people on board crashed off the coast of New York’s Long Island on Saturday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a Piper PA31 Navajo aircraft crashed about one mile off the coast of Indian Wells Beach. One person from the aircraft was recovered, while the three others were still missing hours later.

The Federal Aviation Administration said they will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

