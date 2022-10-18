Small plane crashes at Ohio car dealership

PBNJ Productions/Getty Images

(MARIETTA, Ohio) — A small plane has crashed in a car dealership parking lot in Marietta, Ohio, according to police.

The accident sparked a fire that took about 30 minutes to extinguish, said Marietta police. Marietta is located in southeast Ohio along the West Virginia border.

Police do not believe anyone on the ground was injured. Information on the passengers and pilot were not immediately clear.

Story developing…

