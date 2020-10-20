Snow and fire from California to Wisconsin, Tropical Storm Epsilon stays out at sea

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — More than three dozen fires are burning in the West Tuesday morning.

One of the biggest in the West is the Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado which is now 204,404 acres and down to 51% containment while evacuations continue.

The Calwood Fire in Colorado is now 9,108 acres and is only 17% contained with evacuations ongoing.

The Luna Fire in New Mexico is at 9,000 acres and containment is unknown.

On Tuesday morning, five states from California to Wyoming are under fire, wind and air quality alerts.

Gusty winds are expected in Colorado on Tuesday but should stay below warning criteria as winds are expected to pick up in the Rockies on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Northern California, new Red Flag Warnings have been issued where winds could gust 20 to 40 mph in the next 24 hours.

An early season snowstorm is moving from the northern Rockies into the Midwest where some areas in Montana saw up to 20 inches of snow.

Parts of Iowa got up to 9 inches of snow on Monday and Des Moines got up to 1.2 inches of snow fall, which broke a record.

On Tuesday, snow moves into Minneapolis, Minnesota and Wisconsin where some areas could get up to a half-foot of snow.

More snow is on the way and expected for the Upper Midwest and the northern Plains later in the week while, over the next few days, some areas could see 6 to 12 inches of additional snow.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Epsilon has winds now at 45 mph and is moving northwest in the direction of Bermuda.

Over the next few days the cyclone is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane.

The good news is that it is expected to miss Bermuda by the end of the week and also miss the United States East Coast with only rip currents and some large waves expected in the U.S. over this weekend.

