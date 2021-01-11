Snow slams the South: Waco sees biggest snowstorm in 39 years

loops7/iStockBy MAX GOLEMBO and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A rare, heavy snow slammed the South overnight, leaving winter storm warnings stretching from Texas to Alabama Monday morning.

Roadways are treacherous in Texas where some areas saw up to 9 inches of snow on Sunday.

Residents of Waco, Texas, witnessed 4.4 inches of snowfall — the city’s biggest snowstorm since 1982.

San Antonio and Austin saw up to 6 inches of snow, which marked the biggest snowstorm in those cities since 2004.

Shreveport, Louisiana, was hit with 2 to 3 inches of snow overnight. This could become Shreveport’s heaviest snowfall in 6 years.

This storm system will continue to move east Monday morning, bringing more snow to Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. Some areas could see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall.

Monday afternoon and evening, that storm will move into Georgia and the Carolinas. Because of warmer temperatures, mostly rain is expected.

