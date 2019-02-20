Snow threatens rush hour commutes across Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast: The latest forecast

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Over 1,150 flights have been canceled Wednesday — many in the Washington, D.C., area — as a winter storm moves through the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and eventually the Northeast.

Schools in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Omaha are all closed for the day and federal offices in D.C. are shuttered.

Here’s the latest forecast:

Snow is already falling from Minneapolis to Chicago and into Washington, D.C., threatening drivers on their morning commutes.

Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday in the St. Paul, Minnesota, area, where schools are also closed.

Minneapolis could get up to 10 inches of snow.

In Chicago and Detroit, a wintry mix is expected throughout the day. Chicago and Detroit will only see about one inch.

The snow is predicated to get heavy at times in Washington, D.C., Wednesday before changing to rain in the afternoon. D.C. is forecast to see about five inches.

In Philadelphia, the snow continues through the afternoon before changing to rain during the evening rush hour. The city is expected to see three to four inches of snow.

Snowfall will start in New York City in the afternoon, lasting through the evening rush hour. Two to four inches are forecast. The snow will change to sleet and rain after 7 p.m.

The snow is expected to reach Boston around 10 p.m. Wednesday, bringing two to three inches of snow into the overnight hours before changing to rain.

The heaviest snow and ice is forecast to hit central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Western Maryland and Virginia, where up to 10 inches of snow is possible.

Meanwhile, in the South, heavy rain and strong storms are moving through the Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi River valleys, potentially bringing dangerous flooding.

Nashville may see its wettest February on record.

