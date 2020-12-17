Snowstorm latest: Deadly nor'easter bringing more than 3 feet of snow to Northeast

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A deadly snowstorm is slamming the Northeast, closing schools and leaving more than 3 feet of snow in some areas.

The latest:

Two people were killed after storm conditions led to a pileup of dozens of cars in Clinton County, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night.

The highest snowfall total so far is in Litchfield, Pennsylvania, where there’s up to 40 inches of snow. Binghamton, New York, has seen nearly 3 feet of snow — and it’s still falling.

Hartford, Connecticut, has gotten about 10 inches so far and Albany, New York, has gotten 14.

Snow is ongoing in New York City and Boston, where about 8 inches of snow has fallen so far. Both cities canceled in-person learning on Thursday.

The forecast:

The snow is leaving New York City Thursday morning and will move through upstate New York and New England.

Massachusetts, Rhode Island and northern Connecticut could see up to 6 more inches of snowfall.

Another 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected in southern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

It will stay cold over the next few days, keeping the snow from melting. Black ice will be a major threat over the next week because temperatures will fall well below freezing overnight.

Friday morning will be the coldest air of the season for the Northeast with wind chills falling to below zero in Maine and to the single digits and teens for the rest of the region.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.