Snowstorm takes aim at Northeast, shuts down New York City dining: Latest forecast

ABC NewsBy EMILY SHAPIRO and MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A massive snowstorm is taking aim at the Northeast, shutting down New York City’s outdoor dining.



DC

In Washington, D.C., snowfall is expected Wednesday around noon.

A few hours of heavy snow is likely to be followed by rain and sleet, which should last through the night and into early Thursday morning.

Snow totals are expected to be between 1 inch and 4 inches.



Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, snow likely will begin between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and by Wednesday night, the snow will mix with sleet and continue through the night.

Philadelphia could see 6 to 12 inches of powder — west and northwest of the city snowfall will be over 1 foot.

Driving is the problem — if you don’t have to drive Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, skip it. Best way to avoid impacts. Hey Allentown & Harrisburg… 😉 @Wx_Max @SamWnek pic.twitter.com/Z4g2C9k7Qe — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) December 15, 2020

New York

In New York City, where indoor dining is already banned, outdoor dining will be suspended as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, when the sanitation department’s “snow alert” goes into effect.

Restaurants, which are required to remove or secure outdoor furniture and remove their electric heaters, will be permitted to reopen when the “snow alert” ends. The city anticipates it will be over by Thursday night, but warned it may run into Friday morning, depending on the intensity of the storm.

Snow is expected to start in the New York City area between 5 p.m and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

New York City could see 8 to 14 inches of snowfall while northwest New Jersey could see 1 to 2 feet.

Snowfall should end around noon Thursday.



Boston

In Boston, the snow will begin around 11 p.m. Wednesday and last until Thursday evening.

Snowfall totals could reach 7 to 12 inches.

Cape Cod’s snowfall shouldn’t be as high since it may also see a mix of sleet and rain.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.