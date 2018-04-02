Soldier surprises daughters after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan

iStock/Thinkstock(BLUE ROCK, Ohio) — A soldier who returned home after a year-long deployment surprised his two adorable little daughters — and his wife captured the emotional reunion in a video that is now going viral.

Sergeant First Class Terry Gottke of Blue Rock, Ohio, who served a stint in Afghanistan with the Army National Guard, disguised himself as a firefighter Saturday when he approached his girls, Tawny, 7, and Brea, 5.

With his wife, Brittany, recording the whole time, Terry Gottke — his face covered with a helmet and gas mask — approached Tawny and Brea, who want to become firefighters when they grow up.

When Terry took off the helmet, the girls rushed him.

“Daddy!” screamed Tawny, who along with little sister hugged her dad tightly.

“Who is that, Tawny?” asked her mom.

“Daddy!” she screamed again, still squeezing her father.

After about a minute, Terry Gottke tells his girls, “I don’t have to go back!”

“Yeah!” screams Tawny.

