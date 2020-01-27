South Carolina bar shooting leaves at least two dead, five injured

kali9/iStock(HARTSVILLE, S.C.) — A shooting at a bar in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and five more injured.

The incident occurred at Mac’s Lounge, a live music venue in Hartsville, South Carolina, early just before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the Hartsville Police Department.

The motive behind the shooting is currently unknown.

The injured victims are being treated at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, and Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed to ABC News on Sunday.

The identities and conditions of those injured also remain unknown but Hardee said that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) would help process the crime scene.

Mac’s Lounge is located about 25 miles northwest of Florence, South Carolina, and 40 miles south of the North Carolina state line.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.