Standard poodle wins best in show at Westminster Dog Show

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A poodle is on top of the dog show world.

Siba, a standard poodle, was crowned best in show on Tuesday at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

According to her handler Crystal Clas, Siba is a big fan of chicken. In fact, it’s the only food she eats.

It’s the fifth win ever for the standard poodle breed and the first since 1991.

Siba was the winner Monday in the non-sporting breed category.

King, a wire fox terrier, won the best in show award at last year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. It was the 15th time its breed had won the top honor.

